If you’re from the Chicago area, it’s safe to say you know who “The Empire Man” is.

Lynn Hauldren is the man behind the creation of the Chicago TV legend.

WGN’s very own Ben Bradley recently met David Glaubke, a former Columbia College student, who interviewed Lynn for a school project back in 1991.

In the interview, Lynn reacts to questions and comments from Chicagoans about the Empire carpet man. Watch the interview in the player above

Video Courtesy: David Glaubke