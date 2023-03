Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped at age 14 from her bed in Salt Lake City and held captive and tortured for nine months. Now 20 years later, she’s teaching others to fight back and raising awareness about child safety.

IAmOnWatch.org

malouffoundation.org

elizabethsmartfoundation.org

