Dean shares his recipe for easy, delicious beef and broccoli

WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for Easy, Delicious Beef and Broccoli

Ingredients:

1 pound sliced flank steak or beef sirloin steak (sliced against the grain)

Beef marinade:

In a small bowl, combine ½ cup low sodium soy sauce, 2Tbsp rice vinegar, 3 Tbsp brown sugar, 1 Tbsp sesame oil, 1 Tbsp grated ginger, 4 cloves minced garlic, 1 tsp chili sauce (optional for heat)

Meal sauce:

In a small pan, heat together 1 tsp, grated ginger, 2tsp grated garlic, ½ cup water, 6 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce, 3 Tbsp. light brown sugar, 1 ½ Tbsp corn starch, ¼ tsp black pepper, 2 Tbsp sesame oil. Set aside.

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup sliced shittake mushrooms

1 cup sliced white mushrooms

1 Tbsp chopped ginger

1 Tbsp chopped garlic

1 cup diced white onion

5 cups broccoli florets

1 cup long grain white or brown rice, cook to package directions

2 tsp. sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS:

Marinate the sliced beef with the “beef marinade” in a plastic bag for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

In a large skillet heat half of the olive oil, add the beef and cook for 1-3 minutes per side. The internal temperature should be 135 degrees.

Set beef aside and wipe out pan.

In the same pan, heat the remaining half of the oil. Add the mushrooms, ginger, garlic, onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the broccoli florets and cook for an additional minute.

Stir in the “meal sauce” and bring to a boil. When fully incorporated, serve over the cooked rice on a platter.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds.