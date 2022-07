Dr. Streicher joined the WGN Morning News once again Wednesday.

The drug Dr. Streicher referenced on WGN Morning News is tirzepatide.

More information about tirzepatide and other weight loss drugs is on her podcast episode along with information on how to find a doctor who will prescribe it.

Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.