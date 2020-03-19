Dr. Sam Kojoglanian says be cautious but calm down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known simply as Dr. Sam, Samuel Kojoglanian, MD, is board-certified in interventional cardiology, cardiology and internal medicine. His specialty includes coronary and peripheral interventions. Dr. Kojoglanian received his medical degree from USC School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital, and his fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology were both completed at Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Medical Center. Dr. Kojoglanian was voted the most skilled and best liked physician at Providence Holy Cross. He was also voted Fellow of the Year by Internal Medicine and Family Practice Residents at Kaiser Permanente. He has been published in Circulation and the American Heart Journal. His lectures span from the American Heart Association meetings to schools around the nation, mixing heart and soul to inspire his community. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and a Fellow of the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions (FSCAI). Dr. Kojoglanian is dedicated to excellence in comprehensive health care. He provides the highest quality of cardiovascular care with the latest and most advanced cardiac treatments available. Dr. Kojoglanian is called the Mender of Hearts and is a member of the Providence Holy Cross Medical Staff providing care in cardiology and interventional cardiology