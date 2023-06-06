“The Overnights” is the third book in Dr. Ian K. Smith’s mystery series. The stories, which already have Hollywood calling, all center around his former Chicago PD detective-turned-PI Ashe Cayne.

“The Overnights” borrows from the headlines of race, policing, politics and the media. Focused on Chicago’s world of television news, readers will come across a few familiar characters and locations.

The book is available at DoctorIanSmith.com and Amazon.

Dr. Ian is doing a special book signing, with proceeds benefiting the National Association of Black Journalist’s scholarship program.