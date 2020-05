For the chewiest texture, it is important to let the brownies cool thoroughly before cutting. If your baking dish is glass, cool the brownies 10 minutes, then remove them promptly from the pan (otherwise, the superior heat retention of glass can lead to overbaking). While any high-quality bittersweet chocolate can be used in this recipe, our preferred is Ghirardelli (you can find in most grocery stores). Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days, or frozen up to 6 months if wrapped tightly.

Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Make a Foil Sling to line the pan (to make “sling,” use the following steps: Cut 18-inch length foil and fold lengthwise to 8-inch width. Fit foil into length of 13 by 9-inch baking pan, pushing it into corners and up sides of pan; allow excess to overhang pan edges. Cut 14-inch length foil and fit into width of pan in the same manner, perpendicular to the first sheet (if using extra-wide foil, fold second sheet lengthwise to 12-inch width). Spray with nonstick cooking spray.