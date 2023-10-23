CHICAGO — Here’s a pretty eye-raising hot take. Controversial parenting author, John Rosemond, argues adults should not high-five kids.

His opinion is that adults and kids are not equal – so a high five is inappropriate. Rosemond says he doesn’t give high fives to anyone who is not a peer. He defines a peer as someone older than 21, emancipated, employed and paying their own way.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss swordfish, chimp hands, and Central Park’s “Hooverville”.

