CHICAGO – A new program at Anderson Humane in South Elgin enables people to sign up as temporary fosters and take a shelter dog out for a day.

Dean Daubert, Chief Operations Officer at Anderson Humane, explains how the program helps relieve stress for shelter dogs.

https://ahconnects.org/

