Carl Allen invested millions into finding what he describes as a “motherlode” in sunken ships around the Bahamas. His company, Allen Exploration, has recovered more than 10,000 artifacts from the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, a Spanish galleon that sank after crashing with another ship in the Bermuda Triangle in 1656.

