Director John Chu says when we can all go back to movie theaters he expects business to boom

He's the man who brought the successful book series "Crazy Rich Asians" to life on the big screen. Now John Chu is bringing a new series to the small screen with Apple TV+. "Home Before Dark" is based on the real life reporting of a 9 year old investigative journalist in a small town. He says while the current situation is impacting theaters... the release of his latest film, "In The Heights" has been delayed... it is also a positive for streaming services and creatives who have nothing but time to work.

"Home Before Dark" is streaming now.