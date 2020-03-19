Dinner with the Gaffigans on YouTube and Jim Eats the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With everybody staying inside these days, we imagine we are going to be seeing a lot more things in line with this from comedians. Tonight, the comedy dad we all wish we had Jim Gaffigan decided to brighten everybody’s quarantined day up by broadcasting Dinner with the Gaffigans on his FaceBook page and YouTube channel.

In it, we see Gaffigan, his wife, his 5 kids, and additional friends sit down around the table and eat dinner and play charades. A simple video, but right now, this is definitely the sort of thing we all need it seems. We can’t wait to see the next thing that comic’s start doing to amuse themselves and us (and we predict we’ll be seeing a lot of that in the coming days).