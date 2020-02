Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Idol power couple, Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are starring in an original Chicago-based musical, Hit Her with the Skates.

Hit Her with the Skates explores life, love, and joyful memories spent at the roller rink.

The world premier of Hit Her with the Skates will be held at the Royal George Theatre starting March 10.

