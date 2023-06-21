Chicago’s Very Own Deon Cole stars in the BET+ show, “Average Joe.” Based on a true story from the life of creator Robb Cullen, it follows Joe Washington, a local plumber in Pittsburgh. When his father dies, Joe discovers the millions of dollars his dad had hidden and the dark, secret life that comes with that kind of money. Joe is left to lean on his friends and family for support as he figures out this mystery, but that decision could cost him his life and that of the people he loves.

The dark comedy premieres June 26 on BET+.

And fans near his hometown in Chicago can see Deon back on the stand up stage June 29, when he performs at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.