Deon Cole is making fans laugh AND dance

Chicago’s Very Own Deon Cole has added another title to his already entertaining resume. Now in addition to his acclaimed stand up, award winning acting and producing Deon is a DJ attracting thousands of house music fans to his Instagram page every Sunday afternoon.

Watch the interview for more on his weekly virtual dance parties and his commitment to home. Deon is working on a charity event to bring not only attention but resources to Chicago in an effort to help some of the city’s most vulnerable communities battle COVID-19.