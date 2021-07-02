‘Defense Diaries’ podcast dives into key evidence of John Wayne Gacy case

CHICAGO — There’s a new podcast that is reexamining the investigation of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, and in the most recent episode, the host profiles a story about the key evidence in the case that he says isn’t the story we’ve come to know.



Gacy killed 33 young men and boys and buried most of them in the crawl space under his home in the late 1970s. He was executed in 1994.

His defense attorneys were Sam Amirante and Robert Motta. Motta’s son Bob is also an attorney and the host of the podcast “Defense Diaries.”

WGN legal analyst and former prosecutor of the Gacy case shared his thoughts on the podcast. He says he welcomes any light into the case as DNA evidence and other advancements were not available at the time of the trial.