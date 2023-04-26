CHICAGO — A new science fiction action thriller is set to begin this week while another drama will stream its final episodes.

“The Citadel” debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video as its story begins while the second part of the second and final season of “Firefly Lane” is set to be released Thursday on Netflix.

These are two of many streaming picks in this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

Dean Richards previewed those shows along with “Saint X,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Peter Pan & Wendy,” and more that are set to be released this week.

You can see the full episode of “Dean’s Home Video” from April 26 in the video above.

