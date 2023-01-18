CHICAGO – In the late 1990s and early 2000s, “That ’70s Show” was a popular sitcom on television that introduced a younger generation to a decade they might not have known much about.

Now in the 2020s, “That ’90s Show” may do the same.

The spinoff of the popular show that ran from 1998-2006 will make its debut on Thursday on Netflix as a new group of teenagers spend the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty Forman in Point Place, Wisconsin.

The premiere of that show is part of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. Dena Richards also takes a look at “The Last of Us” on HBO Max, the third season of “Truth Be Told,” along with the movies “Sick,” and “Jung_E.”

You can watch this entire edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from January 18 show in the video above.

