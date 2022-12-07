CHICAGO – A new version of the tale of “Pinocchio” is coming out on Netflix this week, and this one comes courtesy of Guillermo del Toro

The actor and filmmaker’s version is due out this Friday and is featured in this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday.

Along with this film, Dean Richards also spotlighted the “Something From Tiffany’s” movie, a new “Night at the Museum” animated film, season three of “South Side,” season four of “Doom Patrol,” and more.

You can watch this version of “Dean’s Home Video” from December 7 in the video above.

