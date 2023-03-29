CHICAGO – For three seasons there has been a struggle for power within the Roy family for control over their powerful media and entertainment conglomerate.

Now that story is about to have a conclusion.

Season 4 of “Succession” is streaming now on HBO Max as fans of the series await the fate of the company over the final episodes.

Dean Richards featured the start of the last season of that show in this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

He also previewed “Great Expectations,” “The Power,” “Tetris,” “Emergency NYC,” “A-Ha, The Movie,” and more of the movies, shows, along with documentaries that are streaming this week.

You can see this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the March 29 show in the video above.

