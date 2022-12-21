CHICAGO – It’s going to be a cold, windy, and snowy Christmas weekend in the Chicagoland area, making it the perfect time to stay at home and check out some new releases on streaming services.

Dean Richards had plenty of suggestions in this holiday edition of “Dean’s Home Video” as he talked about a number of show and movie releases.

This included season three of “Emily in Paris,” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount Plus, and a new version of “Matilda” on Netflix.

You can watch this edition of Dean’s Home Video in the video above.

