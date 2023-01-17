CHICAGO – It’s been an eventful time for the actress, who has enjoyed success in a celebrated series on HBO while also getting closing in on the release of a film from Amazon

Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in “The White Lotus” earlier in January, is starring in “Shotgun Wedding,” which will be released on Prime Video on January 27.

She plays Carol in the film that stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel which centers around a destination wedding in which the guests are taken hostage.

Dean Richards spoke to Coolidge about this new release along with her win at the Golden Globes on this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interviews” on WGN Morning News Tuesday.

See some of Jennifer’s discussions with Dean from the January 17 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!