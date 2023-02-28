CHICAGO – Another installment in the “Creed” series and the ninth in the “Rocky” film series is set to be released on Friday, with one of the major actors taking on a new role for his film.

Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Creed while also directing “Creed III,” which is set to be released in theatres nationwide on Friday.

g also is joining the cast as he portrays Damian “Dame” Anderson.

Both actors sat down to talk with Dean Richards ahead of the release of “Creed III” on Friday as part of this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He spoke to Majors and Jordan about the film and its production along with Michael’s added role as a director in this film.

You can watch Dean’s interviews with the actors in the video above and below.

