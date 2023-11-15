Dean Richards is whipping up some Thanksgiving desserts!

Pumpkin pie dessert dip

Ingredients:

15 ounce canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix), excess water removed to make it thicker (optional)

8 ounce block cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice (more or less, to taste)

3 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

Add all dip ingredients into a large bowl or stand mixer.

Mix until everything is combined and smooth. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving in a bowl.

Serve with fruits, cookies, crackers, broken cannoli shells, etc.

Pumpkin-Apple spiced cake

Ingredients:

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup milk, slightly warmed

3 tbs butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

4 apples, honey crisp

Sliced almonds ( optional)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 ℉. Line a 9×5″ loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, butter and vanilla. Add in the flour, powdered sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt and mix until smooth.

Peel, core and slice the apples with a mandolin (be VERY careful.) Add them into the bowl and mix to coat all in the batter.

Transfer the apples only to the pan, a little at a time, gently flattening out any pieces that are sticking up.

Pour the remaining batter to the top of the loaf pan evenly.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes. Or until the top is golden brown. Cool it in the pan for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool for another 15 minutes.

Optional: Top with some sliced almonds and/or sprinkle with a little powdered sugar.

Place it in the fridge for a few hours before serving. Serve with a dollop of fresh cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

