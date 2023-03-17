In honor of St Patrick’s Day, Dean Richards is sharing some of his favorite recipes from the holiday! And we had our first corned beef and cabbage eating contest!

Mini “Pepper & Egg Quiche” Muffins

Ingredients:

2 pkgs, ready-made pie crusts

8 Large eggs

1 cup, Half and Half

Salt

Pepper

Red pepper flakes

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1 Green Pepper, diced and sauteed

1 Red Pepper, diced and sautéed

Directions:

Bring the ready-made pie crusts to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Spray the mini muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Using a 2 ½ inch floured biscuit cutter, cut 24 pastry circles and press into the bottom and up the sides of each mini muffin cup.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, half & half, and salt & pepper to taste until fully combined. Transfer to a glass measure with a spout. Set aside.

Fill each of the mini muffin cups with a little shredded cheese, a little green pper ad a little red pepper. Then pour the egg mixture over the top, leaving a 1/4-inch clearance at the top of the pastry.

Bake the mini quiches for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Let cool slightly before serving.

These can be served hot or at room temperature. Keeps for 3 days in an air tight container.

Mini-Italian Beef Sandwich (Slow Cooker Italian Beef)

Ingredients:

3-4 pounds beef chuck roast

salt and pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 cups beef consommé or Beef broth

1 package dry Italian salad dressing

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon italian seasoning

12 oz jar sliced pepperoncini drained

1 jar giardinera

1/4 cup butter sliced

Italian bread or 4 baguettes

Instructions

Salt and pepper the beef roast. Heat a large skillet over high heat with the canola oil. Add the roast and sear each side for 2-3 minutes until it forms a golden seared crust. Place the roast in a 5 quart slow cooker.

Add the beef consommé, italian seasoning, garlic powder, italian seasoning and pepperoncini to the slow cooker. Top roast with butter slices.

Cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 5-6 hours. Shred the roast with a fork. Serve on the bread.

Top with giardinera, dip in the juice, if desired.

Open Face Mini-Reuben Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 loaf cocktail rye (or pumpernickel) bread

2 lbs. corned beef or pastrami, sliced thin.

1 Jar or package of sauerkraut

1 bottle, Thousand Island dressing

1 15-oz. spreadable Swiss Cheese (like Mertz)

1 jar pickle chips

Directions:

Spread each slice with Thousand Island dressing.

Layer on a slice of corned beef or pastrami folded in square to fit bread slice.

Add a teaspoon full of sauerkraut, followed a dollop of the spreadable Swiss cheese.

Top with a pickle chip. Use a tooth pick to hold it all together.

Serve. (You can also throw this under a broiler for a few minutes to warm it up, but it’s not necessary.)