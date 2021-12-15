Dean shares recipes for holiday appetizers

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipes for holiday appetizers.

CRANBERRY BRIE PHYLLO CUPS

INGREDIENTS:

3 Packages of Pre-made Mini Phyllo Cups (frozen food section)

1 (8-oz.) wheel of brie

1/2 c. whole berry cranberry sauce

1/4 c. chopped pecans

Dried rosemary

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400° and place mini Phyllo cups on a greased sheet pan.

2. Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the mini-cup. Top with a spoonful of cranberry sauce, some chopped pecans and sprinkle with dried rosemary.

3. Bake 7-10 minutes until the mini-phyllo cup is golden and cheese is metled.

Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Log

(served in our family for over 60 years)

INGREDIENTS:

One 8-ounce package cream cheese

10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, diced small

1/2 cup pecan chips

DIRECTIONS

1. Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.

2. If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.

3. Form into a log.

4. Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.

5. Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts

6. Serve with Ritz Crackers and/or veggies.

Pecan Pie Mini-Cups

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups chopped pecans

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup dark corn syrup

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

5 (2.1-oz.) packages frozen mini-phyllo pastry shells

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350º. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant. Stir together sugar and corn syrup in a medium bowl. Stir in pecans, eggs, and next 3 ingredients. Spoon about 1 heaping teaspoonful pecan mixture into each pastry shell, and place on 2 large baking sheets. Bake at 350º for 20 to 22 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks, and let cool completely (about 30 minutes). Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.