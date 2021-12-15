Dean shares recipes for holiday appetizers

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipes for holiday appetizers.
CRANBERRY BRIE PHYLLO CUPS
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 Packages of Pre-made Mini Phyllo Cups (frozen food section)
- 1 (8-oz.) wheel of brie
- 1/2 c. whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1/4 c. chopped pecans
- Dried rosemary
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400° and place mini Phyllo cups on a greased sheet pan.
2. Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the mini-cup. Top with a spoonful of cranberry sauce, some chopped pecans and sprinkle with dried rosemary.
3. Bake 7-10 minutes until the mini-phyllo cup is golden and cheese is metled.
Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Log
(served in our family for over 60 years)
INGREDIENTS:
- One 8-ounce package cream cheese
- 10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, diced small
- 1/2 cup pecan chips
DIRECTIONS
1. Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.
2. If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.
3. Form into a log.
4. Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.
5. Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts
6. Serve with Ritz Crackers and/or veggies.
Pecan Pie Mini-Cups
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups chopped pecans
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup dark corn syrup
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 5 (2.1-oz.) packages frozen mini-phyllo pastry shells
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350º. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant.
- Stir together sugar and corn syrup in a medium bowl. Stir in pecans, eggs, and next 3 ingredients.
- Spoon about 1 heaping teaspoonful pecan mixture into each pastry shell, and place on 2 large baking sheets.
- Bake at 350º for 20 to 22 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks, and let cool completely (about 30 minutes). Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.