WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipes for favorite sandwiches; Stanley Tucci’s, Oprah’s and his!
Stanley Tucci’s Favorite Sandwich
From: Margie Nomura’s Desert Island Dishes podcast
Ingredients:
- 3 slices prosciutto
- 3 thick slices fresh mozzarella cheese
- Fresh basil or pesto
- Butter or olive oil
- 2 slices crusty bread
- Shredded white cheese (optional)
Directions:
For some extra melty goodness, start with shredded white cheese, such as cheddar or Gouda. Layer on prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil and/or pesto.
Spread butter or olive oil on both sides of the sandwich.
Warm on a nonstick pan over low heat until cheese melts.
Remove from pan and let cool. Cut sandwich in half and enjoy.
Oprah’s Favorite Sandwich
From: Oprah.com
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. chopped scallions
- 2 slices seven-grain bread
- ½ tsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. mayonnaise
- 2 large basil leaves
- 1 slice pepper Jack cheese
- 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked-turkey breast
- 3 thin avocado slices
- 3 thin tomato slices
Directions:
Sauté scallions in olive oil over medium-high heat.
Spread 1 tsp. mayonnaise on each slice of bread and top with a basil leaf.
Layer the cheese, turkey, scallions, avocado, and tomato on one slice of bread and cover with the other, mayonnaise side in.
Place on a panini press set to medium-high and heat until cheese melts, 3 or 4 minutes.
Dean’s Favorite: French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon onion soup mix
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Four 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough bread
- 1/2 cup grated Cheddar
- 1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese
- 1/4 cup canned crispy onions
Directions:
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until the slices start to wilt and turn translucent, about 3 minutes.
Add the onion soup mix, thyme and 2 tablespoons water. Turn the heat to low, then continue to cook, stirring and adding more water a tablespoon at a time if the mixture gets too dry, until the onions are very soft and golden brown, 5 to 10 more minutes.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saute pan over medium heat. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard onto one side of each slice of bread.
Divide the Cheddar, Gruyere, caramelized onions and crispy onions between 2 of the slices of bread on top of the mustard. Top each with another slice of bread, mustard-side in, and lay the sandwiches in the pan.
Cook, pressing down on top of the sandwiches, until the bottoms are golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter to the pan and flip the sandwiches, cooking until the cheese is melted and the bottoms are golden brown, about 3 more minutes. Cut in half and serve.
