WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares three recipe ideas for New Years Eve appetizers.

Spicy Greek Feta Dip

Ingredients:

10 ounce block Greek feta cheese, broken into chunks, plus more for garnish

1 red chili pepper or jalapeno, trimmed and roughly chopped (leave the seeds for extra spice)

2 small roasted red bell pepper, (homemade or 12-ounce jar fire-roasted red peppers, drained)

1 small garlic clove, chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley leaves, for garnish

4-5 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped, for garnish

½ French baguette, for serving (optional, or substitute with lettuce cups or pita chips)

Instructions:

Make the dip: Add the feta, chili pepper, roasted bell peppers, garlic, and red wine vinegar to the bowl of a large food processor with the blade attachment. Close the lid and blend until the ingredient break down a bit. With the speed on low, drizzle in the olive oil until the mixture is smooth, about 2 tablespoons oil. Toast the bread: If you’re serving with baguette, slice on the diagonal into ½-inch pieces. Heat a griddle or grill pan over medium heat. Brush the bread on one side with olive oil. Arrange the bread slices in one single layer so that the oiled side touches the hot griddle. Brush the top side with olive oil. Grill, flipping until charred marks form on each side, 2 to 5 minutes in total. Serve: Spread the dip on a serving plate or bowl. Drizzle with a little olive oil and garnish with a few crumbles of feta cheese, and the parsley and kalamata olives. Serve with the grilled bread on the side.

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Tartlets Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 onions, roughly chopped

8 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (Half a 17.3-ounce box), defrosted

Salt

Pepper

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degree F. Place olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 35 minutes. Season with salt. Let come to room temperature. While onions are cooling, place goat cheese in a small bowl. Add black pepper and stir goat cheese until soft and easily spreadable. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place puff pastry on baking sheet. Spread goat cheese over tart, leaving a 1/2 inch border on all sides. Top tart evenly with onions and sprinkle with thyme. Bake until crust is golden, about 25-30 minutes. Let tart cool for 15 minutes. Cut into approximately 2 by 3 inch rectangles. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Focaccia Charcuterie

Start with an “edible focaccia board” that will be used as the base of the recipe. Buy one from a good bakery section of a store or make your own. I love this recipe:

Warm and slightly toast the bread in an oven and be ready to add the toppings when it comes out of the oven, once slightly cooled.

The toppings are all traditional charcuterie toppings.

Focaccia Bread

Meats – Choose a variety of meats that are easy to eat with your fingers. Rolled-up slices of Genoa salami and thin slices of artfully piled ham, prosciutto, or pancetta curled into rose shapes add structure and visual interest.

Cheese – Buy a range of orange, yellow, and white cheeses that range from mellow to sharp (like gorgonzola) in flavor. Slice them or cut blocks into cubes. I also like a variety of hard cheeses (like parmesan) and soft cheeses (like burrata, brie, or goat cheese). You can also add in a creamy dip or two.

Bread & Crackers – Crostini, water crackers, grain crackers, or thin slices of toasted baguettes are perfect for spreading and scooping.

Fruit & Nuts – Fresh fruit like grapes, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, or even pear or apple slices add color and freshness. Dried apricots or other fruits are sweet and add a different texture.

Nuts should be shelled and salted, try a salted mixture, pistachios, or candied walnuts .

Sweetness – I add an element of sweetness with either pepper jelly, fig jam, or a little bit of honey. Add a few chocolate-covered raisins, chocolate truffles, or chocolate almonds to satisfy a sweet tooth!

Pickles & Olives – Small bowls of black, green, and kalamata olives, baby dill pickles or other pickled veggies are great.