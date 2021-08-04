Dean shares recipe for veggies and potatoes on the grill

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for veggies and potatoes on the grill.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE POTATOES:

  • 1 lb. small red potatoes
  • 1 small sweet onion
  • 2-3 TBSP, olive oil
  • 1 tsp, onion powder
  • 1 tsp, garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste

INGREDIENTS FOR VEGGIES:

  • 1 zucchini, cut length wise
  • 1 yellow squash, cut length wise
  • 1 Japanese eggplant (or small eggplant) cut length wise
  • 6 or 7 asparagus stalks (get thicker ones; trim woody bottom)
  • 1 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat
  • 1 yellow bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat
  • 1 red onion, quartered
  • ½ pint cherry tomatoes
  • ½ cup olive oil, plus 2 TBSP.
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley
  • 2 TBSP dried oregano (crush in your hand before adding to mix)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pre-heat your grill to medium heat (about 400 degrees)

Have both direct flame and indirect flame areas.

POTATOES:

  • Clean potatoes. Cut in half. Put in a bowl.
  • Cut onions into a rough cut. Add to potatoes.
  • Drizzle in olive oil. Mix in spices thoroughly.
  • Cut two large sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil so you can pour potato/onions onto it.
  • Put two more sheets on top of the mixture and carefully seal the packet.
  • Poke a few holes on top to let the steam out. Cook on grill for about 20 minutes. Shaking the packet occasionally.
  • Test doneness with a fork. When soft, remove and set aside.

VEGGIES:

  • Put all veggies in a bowl and coat with olive oil.
  • Toss with salt and pepper.
  • Place on grill on indirect heat. Cooking for 5-7 minutes or until slightly brown and slightly soft.
  • Turn and brown on the other side. Do not overcook or they’ll become mushy.
  • When done, set aside to cool. Cut into serving-sized portions into a bowl.
  • Add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, parsley and more salt and pepper, if needed.
  • Mix veggies with potatoes into a serving bowl.
  • Drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

