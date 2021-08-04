Dean shares recipe for veggies and potatoes on the grill

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for veggies and potatoes on the grill.
INGREDIENTS FOR THE POTATOES:
- 1 lb. small red potatoes
- 1 small sweet onion
- 2-3 TBSP, olive oil
- 1 tsp, onion powder
- 1 tsp, garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
INGREDIENTS FOR VEGGIES:
- 1 zucchini, cut length wise
- 1 yellow squash, cut length wise
- 1 Japanese eggplant (or small eggplant) cut length wise
- 6 or 7 asparagus stalks (get thicker ones; trim woody bottom)
- 1 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat
- 1 yellow bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat
- 1 red onion, quartered
- ½ pint cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup olive oil, plus 2 TBSP.
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- ¼ cup fresh parsley
- 2 TBSP dried oregano (crush in your hand before adding to mix)
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
Pre-heat your grill to medium heat (about 400 degrees)
Have both direct flame and indirect flame areas.
POTATOES:
- Clean potatoes. Cut in half. Put in a bowl.
- Cut onions into a rough cut. Add to potatoes.
- Drizzle in olive oil. Mix in spices thoroughly.
- Cut two large sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil so you can pour potato/onions onto it.
- Put two more sheets on top of the mixture and carefully seal the packet.
- Poke a few holes on top to let the steam out. Cook on grill for about 20 minutes. Shaking the packet occasionally.
- Test doneness with a fork. When soft, remove and set aside.
VEGGIES:
- Put all veggies in a bowl and coat with olive oil.
- Toss with salt and pepper.
- Place on grill on indirect heat. Cooking for 5-7 minutes or until slightly brown and slightly soft.
- Turn and brown on the other side. Do not overcook or they’ll become mushy.
- When done, set aside to cool. Cut into serving-sized portions into a bowl.
- Add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, parsley and more salt and pepper, if needed.
- Mix veggies with potatoes into a serving bowl.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinegar.