Dean shares recipe for Turkey Leftover Loaf

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Turkey Leftover Loaf.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups stuffing with 2 beaten large eggs added to bind the mixture.  
  • 1 cup squash or vegetables
  • 4 cups turkey, cut in 1” pieces
  • 1 cup turkey gravy
  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 1/4 cups whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • Spray oil
  • Egg wash -1 large egg yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Instructions:

  • In a 9” x 5” loaf pan with the edges just hanging over the sides, spray the bottom and sides of the pan.   
  • Completely line the bottom and all sides with stuffing.  Thoroughly cover the pan with about 1/4-1/2 inch of stuffing.   
  • Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees F. 
  • Layer each ingredient into the pan; one on top of the other (turkey,  sweet potatoes, vegetable, mashed potato)
  • Spread a layer of more stuffing on top of the mixture to seal the loaf.     
  • With a fork,  puncture the top.    Spread a light layer of egg wash on the loaf.   
  • Bake for 45-50 minutes or under crispy and brown on top.  
  • Let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.  

