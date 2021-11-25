Dean shares recipe for Turkey Leftover Loaf

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Turkey Leftover Loaf.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups stuffing with 2 beaten large eggs added to bind the mixture.
- 1 cup squash or vegetables
- 4 cups turkey, cut in 1” pieces
- 1 cup turkey gravy
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- 1 1/4 cups whole-berry cranberry sauce
- Spray oil
- Egg wash -1 large egg yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Instructions:
- In a 9” x 5” loaf pan with the edges just hanging over the sides, spray the bottom and sides of the pan.
- Completely line the bottom and all sides with stuffing. Thoroughly cover the pan with about 1/4-1/2 inch of stuffing.
- Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Layer each ingredient into the pan; one on top of the other (turkey, sweet potatoes, vegetable, mashed potato)
- Spread a layer of more stuffing on top of the mixture to seal the loaf.
- With a fork, puncture the top. Spread a light layer of egg wash on the loaf.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes or under crispy and brown on top.
- Let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.