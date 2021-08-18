Dean shares recipes for pizzas on the grill

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for five different kinds of pizza on the grill!

ZERO Carb-No Crust Pizza

Ingredients:

2 cups meltable cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, fontina, swiss)

12 oz. thinly sliced pepperoni

2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 cup pasta sauce or canned crushed tomato

1 cup shredded basil

Directions:

In a 12 inch cast iron (or non-stick) pan, add a thin layer of the shredded cheese. If using cast iron, oil the bottom of the pan first. Add a thin layer of the sauce, pepperoni, basil and seasoning throughout. Place the pan over indirect heat on the grill or over medium heat (with lid) on the stove top until the cheese melts and gets golden brown around the edges. Allow to cool. Remove from pan and cut into squares.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA & BBQ CHICKEN, CARMELIZED ONION, ROASTED CORN PIZZA

For all of the pizzas, start with the crusts. ·Either make or buy the dough (recipe) and spread it out on a floured board. For complete ease (and very tasty) use a pre-made crust (like Boboli Thin Crust.)

Using the indirect method on your grill (no fire underneath; only on the sides), bake one side of the crust with medium heat until lightly browned. Remove from the grill. If using dough, do the same on the uncooked side of the crust.

Evenly spread a thin layer of olive oil.

Now you’re ready to add the toppings to the BAKED side of the crust before it’ll go back on the grill (indirect heat or on a pizza stone) to melt together.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup pizza, 4-cheese pasta sauce or crushed tomato sauce

8 oz. grated mozzarella

4 oz. sliced mozzarella

1 large heirloom or beefsteak tomato, very thinly sliced.

10 basil leaves, chopped right before serving.

Pinch red pepper flakes

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning

Extra virgin olive oil.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Spread the pizza sauce onto the baked side of the crust.

2. Spread the sliced mozzarella and tomatoes throughout.

3. Sprinkle seasoning throughout.

4. Bake until melted (about 7-10 minutes)

5. Remove from the grill and sprinkle basil leaves and (optional) pinch of red pepper flakes.

6. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

BBQ CHICKEN, CARMELIZED ONION, ROASTED CORN PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 C shredded mozzarella cheese

1 sweet onion, thinly sliced.

1 cup roasted chicken, chopped

1 cup, roasted corn on the cob (cut from the cob) or browned frozen corn.

1 bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce. I love Famous Dave’s Sweet and Zesty. If you’re ambitious, make your own.

Olive oil, for sautéing onions.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Caramelize the onions. Dice the onion and slowly sauté in a pan with olive oil. Cook until they’re brown and soft (about 8-10 minutes.) Remove from heat, set aside.

2. Dice the already roasted chicken. Add the onions. Add BBQ sauce to coat.

3. On the baked side of the crust, spread a thin layer of BBQ sauce.

4. Top with chicken/onion mixture.

5. Sprinkle finely shredded mozzarella throughout.

6. Sprinkle roasted corn throughout.

7. Bake on the grill (indirect method) until melted (7-10 minutes.)

Salami & Spring Onion Pizza

Additional ingredients:

Salami slices (genoa, soppressta, hard salami)

Small spring onion or scallions, cut into small pieces.

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning

Use the basic Margherita base but instead of tomato and sliced mozzarella, use thinly sliced salami and chopped spring onion (or scallions) instead. Sprinkle with grated mozzarella and spices.

Portobello Mushroom & Red-Pepper White Pizza

Additional ingredients:

Jarred alfredo sauce

1 ½ lb. sliced portobello mushrooms

2 red bell peppers, sliced thin.

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder

1 cup fresh basil, chopped right before you add to pizza.

DIRECTIONS:

Sautee (or grill) the mushrooms and peppers until soft. On the baked side of the pizza crust, thinly spread jarred alfredo sauce. Oil the pizza crust. Spread the vegetables all over the baked side of the pizza crust. Sprinkle grated mozzarella and spices. Bake until toppings are melted. Add basil before serving.