Last week, Dean chatted with Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. Farell shared with him a recipe for his favorite way to start the day.

Ingredients:

18 eggs

Splash of skim milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tablespoon, Italian seasoning

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup sauteed mushrooms

1/2 red pepper diced

1 avocado diced

1 cup of fresh spinach chopped

5 Roma tomatoes diced

1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

½ cup feta cheese

Country style sour dough bread

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the 18 eggs. Add a splash of milk. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add Italian seasoning

In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, peppers and tomatoes in a little olive oil until all fluids are evaporated. Add in the spinach for a minute or two.

Pour the eggs in a greased 9 by 13 Pyrex dish. Add in the sauteed veggies and tomatoes. Stir everything in the pan. Stir in mozzarella cheese.

Make sure everything is distributed evenly.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 35-40 minutes or until the eggs are set and golden.

Sprinkle the casserole with the feta cheese and diced avocado.

Serve with toasted sourdough bread

See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!