Dean Richards shares his recipe for Pasta Bolognese, inspired by the movies “Good Fellas” and served ala “Lady & the Tramp” style.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 Onion diced

2 Carrots diced

2 Celery stalks diced

2-3 cloves Garlic, thinly shaved with a razor blade

5-6 leaves Fresh Basil or 2 tsp dried basil

14oz Canned Diced Tomatoes

17oz Tomato Passata/Crushed Tomatoes

Optional, 1 cup red wine (cabernet sauvignon is preferred)

2 tsp Dried Oregano

1 lb Ground Beef extra lean

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb extra-long Spaghetti

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil. Add diced onions, carrots, celery, minced garlic and cook on low heat for 10 minutes. When slightly softened, add ground beef and brown it until the beef is no longer pink inside while stirring the whole time and making sure to break up the beef. Pour in both types of canned tomatoes and water with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sprinkle in oregano and torn basil leaves (reserve a few small ones), add wine, bring everything to a boil. Then turn the heat to low and simmer with a lid ajar for for 2.5-3 hours stirring occasionally. When your Bolognese is nearly done boil a large pot of water and cook the extra-long spaghetti according to package directions. Drain your spaghetti and add your pasta to the sauce, stir gently and take off the heat. Top with reserved basil leaves. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Share a strand with a loved one until you both meet in the middle. Seal it with a kiss.