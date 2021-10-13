Dean shares recipe for Lasagna Roll-ups

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipe for Lasagna Roll-ups.

Ingredients:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

9 dry lasagna noodles

3 cups marinara sauce (homemade or store-bought), divided.

15 oz. part-skim ricotta cheese

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup shredded mozzarella, divided

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

16 oz. fresh spinach (steamed and squeezed dry) or 10 oz. package frozen spinach (thawed and squeezed dry)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil; throw in a good pinch of salt and add your lasagna noodles. Cook until al dente according to package directions. (After draining, drizzle with a bit of olive oil to prevent sticking and drape them over the colander or lay them flat on a baking sheet.)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spread 1 cup of marinara sauce on the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish.

In a large bowl, stir together the ricotta, egg, 1/2 cup of mozzarella, Parmesan, spinach, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Spread a 1/3 cup of the mixture onto the length of each lasagna noodle and roll up.

Arrange rolls, seam side down, in the baking dish. Top with remaining 2 cups of marinara sauce, and remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.

Cover loosely with foil and bake for about 35 minutes or until cheese has melted and the inside is warmed through. Sprinkle with some additional Parmesan, if desired.