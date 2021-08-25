Dean shares recipe for Greek Style Grilled Meatballs

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has ended its evacuations from Afghanistan, an official said Wednesday, as the clock ticks down on dramatic Western efforts to help people flee the Taliban takeover ahead of a full American withdrawal.

President Joe Biden declared the day before that he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S. pullout as the Taliban insisted he must, ramping up pressure on the already risky airlift from Kabul to get out as many people as possible in the coming days.