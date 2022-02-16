Dean shares recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with White Wine Pan Sauce

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with White Wine Pan Sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 2 1/2 lb. chicken thighs
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 medium shallots or 1 sweet onion, chopped
  • 2/3 c. white wine (like Sauvignon Blanc)
  • 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary
  • 3 tbsp. low-fat sour cream
  • 1/2 c. chicken broth
  • Snipped chives

Serve with wild and brown rice.

Directions:

  1. In 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil on medium to high heat.
  2. Season chicken thighs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.
  3. Cook, skin sides down, 6 to 8 minutes or until browned; transfer to foil-lined baking sheet, skin sides up.
  4. Bake in 450 degree F oven 15 minutes or until cooked through (165°F internal).
  5. To same skillet on medium, add shallots/onions. Cook 2 minutes.
  6. Add white wine, dried rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Simmer 2 minutes, scraping up browned bits.
  7. Whisk in sour cream and chicken broth.
  8. Serve chicken and rice with sauce; garnish with chives.

