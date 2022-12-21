WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Christmas Ham in the slow cooker.

Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • 1 can pineapple slices
  • Whole cloves

Directions:

  • Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker (or use the “slow cooker” function on your insta-pot)
  • Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down, with layers of kitchen twine under it so it can be easily removed from the cooker when finished.
  • Insert whole cloves evenly all over the ham.  You may need to poke holes in the ham with a knife to penetrate the tough skin.
  • On the stems of the whole cloves,  hang a pineapple slice.   Do it all over the ham.  
  • In a separate bowl,  make a paste of the brown sugar, maple syrup and pineapple juice and apply to the ham.
  • Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.
  • Baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker periodically during the cooking process…and before serving.
  • When cooking is done, remove carefully with the strings….and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.

See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!