Dean Richards is sharing a delicious recipe for Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole.

Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1/3 cup diced yellow or sweet onion

2/3 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons dill or sweet pickle relish

½ teaspoon salt

For the cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

For the topping:

1 (32 ounce) bag tater tots

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish, or spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef and onion stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in ketchup, mustard, relish and ½ teaspoon salt. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Spoon mixture into prepared casserole dish and smooth into an even layer. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter completely. Slowly whisk in the flour until smooth. Continue to whisk while cooking the roux until it is golden brown. Slowly whisk in the milk, taking care to fully incorporate it with the roux. Keep whisking until the sauce is thick and bubbling; about 5 minutes. Stir in ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Remove the pan from heat and whisk in 1 1/2 cups of cheese until it is completely melted and the sauce is smooth. Evenly pour the sauce over the meat mixture. Arrange the frozen tater tots in an even layer over the cheese sauce. You may have extra tots. Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining cheese over the top. Return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. If desired, sprinkle with fresh Italian parsley just before serving.

If you want to prep this casserole ahead of time, assemble the casserole as written, but don’t add the tater tots yet. Cover the pan and refrigerate the casserole for up to 1 day. When you’re ready to bake it, top it with the tater tots and bake as directed.