Dean shares recipe for Chanukah Latkes

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Chanukah Latkes (Potato Pancakes).

Potato Latkes (Potato Pancakes)

Ingredients:

2 large Russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters

1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters

2 large eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour or panko bread crumbs (for extra crispy)

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt), plus more for sprinkling

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Safflower or other oil, for frying

Directions:

Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc, grate the potatoes and onion. Transfer the mixture to a clean dishtowel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible.

Working quickly, transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.

In a medium heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, pour in about 1/4 inch of the oil. Once the oil is hot (a drop of batter placed in the pan should sizzle), use a heaping tablespoon to drop the batter into the hot pan, cooking in batches.

Use a spatula to flatten and shape the drops into discs. When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Zucchini Latkes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds zucchini (about 3 medium), grated

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt plus more for seasoning

1 large egg

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Soy dipping sauce:

3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

Place zucchini in a colander set in the sink and toss with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes, then wring zucchini dry in a clean kitchen towel. Place zucchini in a large bowl and gently mix in egg, flour, chives, and cornstarch; season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in 2 batches, drop 1/4-cupfuls zucchini mixture into skillet, flattening slightly; cook until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer fritters to a paper towel-lined plate; season with salt. Serve with soy dipping sauce.

For soy dipping sauce:

Mix vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.