WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy and delicious recipe for Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground chicken

2 tbs peanut oil

1 onion minced

1 cup red pepper, diced

1 cup green pepper, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

2- 8 oz can water chestnuts drained and minced

For the Sauce:

6 tbs soy sauce

6 tbs hoisin sauce

2 tbs sesame oil

2 tbs rice vinegar

2 tbs peanut butter

2 tbs honey

4 tsp sweet chili sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp dry or fresh grated ginger

½ cup dry roasted peanuts,

Boston, Bibb, Butter and Iceberg lettuce leaves for wrapping

Instructions:

1. Whisk together sauce ingredients until well combined. If you use a firmer peanut butter you may need to microwave the mixture for 30-60 seconds in order to melt it and ensure everything is well-mixed.

2. Heat 2 TBS peanut oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add ground chicken.

3. Cook until some pieces are starting to brown. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion is becoming translucent.

4. Add the peppers, carrots and water chestnuts and cook about 5 minutes until “soft-ish.”

5. Add sauce and simmer on low heat until the chicken and veggies are evenly coated and everything is heated through.

6. Set aside to slightly cool.

7. Add nuts and mix together.

8. Serve in lettuce leaves…or on a salad or rice.