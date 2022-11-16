Dean Richards shares his recipe and tips to air fry a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

Ingredients

10-12 pound bone-in turkey

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Spray olive oil.

2 Tablespoons Italian Seasoning

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 Tablespoons butter

Instructions

Rub the turkey in olive oil. In a small bowl combine Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub on the outside of the turkey.

Slice the butter and put it under the skin of the turkey.

Lay the turkey breast side up in the oven. Roast in a convention (convection) method at 350 degree F for 40 minutes. Check thermometer.

Occasionally, baste, spray or rub the bird with oil. When it hits 140 degrees, switch to air fryer mode on the oven.

Turn the temperature up to 400 degrees and air fry for 15 minutes. The outside of the bird will brown. Be careful not to overcook or burn. Watch the instant read thermometer to hit 165 degrees. If it’s getting too brown, back the heat off back to 350 degrees F.

At 165 degrees F, remove the turkey and let it rest for at least 10 minutes.

Carve and serve.

See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.

