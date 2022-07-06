Dean Richards shares his recipes for three asparagus appetizers on the grill: Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, Beef Wrapped Asparagus and Asparagus-Prosciutto Pizza.

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

INGREDIENTS:

16 large asparagus spears (3/4″-1’n at base) with tough ends trimmed off

16 slices of thinly sliced prosciutto

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Pan of boiling water to par-boil the asparagus

INSTRUCTIONS:

Trim tough ends off of asparagus spears. Wash thoroughly. Place spears in boiling water; cook until bright green but still crunchy, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice-water bath. Drain asparagus; transfer to an ice-water bath to stop cooking. Drain asparagus again and set aside. Prepare charcoal or gas grill for medium – medium high direct cooking. Wrap each spear with a slice of prosciutto. Brush the wrapped spears with olive oil. Lightly season with salt and pepper to taste. (the prosciutto is pretty salty, so be careful) Place spears on prepared grill and cook, turning as needed to evenly cook all sides, until the prosciutto is crisp and the asparagus has a slight char. The asparagus should be tender but firm.

Beef and Aspsaragus Negamaki (Rollups)

INGREDIENTS:

24 thin stalks asparagus, or 12 thick stalks sliced in half lengthwise

1 jar teriyaki sauce…or make your own:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sugar

1 bunch scallions, greens only

1 1/2 pounds beef, spiced or pounded thin (about 1/4 inch)

Salt and pepper

Toasted sesame seeds

Ice water bath

DIRECTIONS:

Pre-heat grill or oven broiler. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Cut off asparagus ends to within 3 1/2 inches from tips; reserve bottoms for another use. Place tips in boiling water; cook until bright green but still crunchy, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice-water bath. Drain asparagus; transfer to an ice-water bath to stop cooking. Drain asparagus again in a colander, and set aside. Pour (or prepare) teriyaki sauce into a bowl. Whisk together soy sauce and sugar until dissolved; set aside. Cut scallions into 3 1/2-inch lengths, julienned lengthwise; set aside. Place one slice of beef between two pieces of plastic; pound lightly to an even thickness. Remove plastic; trim into 2-by-5-inch rectangle. Repeat with remaining beef. Marinate beef in teriyaki sauce for at least 20 minutes. Lat slices of beef out on a surface. Season with pepper. Place 1 piece of scallion and 2 asparagus tips across 1 end of beef, so vegetables extend over edges; roll. Set aside. Repeat with remaining beef and vegetables. Grill or broil negamaki, brushing with sauce and turning, until slightly charred and medium rare, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 Boboli Pre-made pizza crust (or make your own)



6 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 1/4 inch

thick

thick 4 blanched asparagus spears, cut into 3-inch pieces

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into strips 2

inches wide

inches wide 1 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS:

Blanch the asparagus, immerse it in a pot of boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes, then immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. This stops the cooking and preserves the bright green color of the asparagus. Sautee onion until caramelized (slightly brown and limp) Prepare a hot fire in a grill and preheat a grill-top pizza stone for at least 30 minutes, until the thermometer on the stone registers 500ºF. In a small fry pan over low heat, warm the olive oil. Add the garlic, then remove the pan from the heat. Brush the pizza crust with the garlic-infused olive oil. Bake one side of the pizza crust over an indirect hear and remove from grill. Set aside. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese evenly over the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Arrange the blanched asparagus and onion on top. Drape the prosciutto over the vegetables. Carefully slide the pizza onto the preheated pizza stone (or indirect heat on a grill) cover the grill and bake until the crust is golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top. Using the pizza peel, transfer the pizza to a cutting board and cut into slices. Serve immediately. Serves 2 to 4.

