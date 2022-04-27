WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Lemon-Garlic Pasta that was inspired by actor Chris Pine.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces dried spaghetti

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

5 large garlic cloves minced

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more

1 large lemon juice and zest

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 ounces parmesan cheese freshly grated

See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente), about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Once you’ve drained the pasta, set skillet with the garlic mixture over medium heat. Add drained, cooked pasta and ¼ cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, adding more pasta water if pasta seems too dry. Remove pasta from heat and stir in lemon zest and juice, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving bowl or platter; top with grated parmesan cheese and serve.

