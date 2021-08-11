Dean shares his recipes for pork tenderloin on the grill

Dean Richards shares his recipes for pork tenderloin on the grill

Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Pork Tenderloin Marinade:

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zest from 1 lemon

6 cloves garlic , minced

1 Tablespoon dijon mustard

2 sprigs fresh rosemary , minced (optional)

salt and pepper

2 pork tenderloin , about 2.5 lbs total

BBQ Style Pork Tenderloin Marinade:

1/2 cup BBQ sauce (I like Famous Dave’s Sweet N’ Zesty)

1/4 cup grape jelly

2 tablespoons Sriracha Sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pork tenderloin (about 2 ½ lbs)

Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloin s instructions:

Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.

Cut the tenderloin into 6 inch pieces, then butterfly (cut halfway through) length-wise.

Spread the “butterfly”, wrap in plastic wrap or parchment paper and pound out into ¾ inch steak-like pieces with a food mallet or rolling pin.

Put the “steaks” in a zip lock bag with the marinade for up to 2 hours, but not more than overnight, turning occasionally.

Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.

The internal temperature should reach 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.

BBQ Style Pork tenderloin medallions instructions: :

Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.

Cut them into 2 inch medallions on an angle.

Place medallions into a large zip top bag with half of the marinade mixture. Let it sit for an hour, up to overnight, turning occasionally.

Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.

Close grill cover and cook for 3 to 8 minutes longer until steaks reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.