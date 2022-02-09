Dean shares his recipes for Greek Nachos and Shrimp-Avocado Lettuce Cups

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Greek Nachos and Shrimp-Avocado Lettuce Cups.

Greek Nachos

Ingredients

1 (9-oz.) bag sea salt pita chips

¾ c. finely shredded mozzarella cheese

5-oz. feta cheese crumbles

1 (12-oz.) pkg. frozen fully cooked beef gyros meat slices

1 ½ c. romaine lettuce, chopped

1 Roma tomato, diced

¼ small red onion, chopped

½ cucumber, cubed

⅓ c. sliced kalamata olives, drained

2 tbsp. 2% reduced-fat milk

¾ c. tzatziki Greek yogurt dip…or, make your own: https://www.loveandlemons.com/wprm_print/43122

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Spread pita chips on a large-rimmed baking pan.

Sprinkle with mozzarella and feta cheeses.

Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until mozzarella is melted.

Meanwhile, microwave frozen gyro slices according to package directions. Chop gyro meat.

Sprinkle gyro meat on cheese layer.

Top with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and olives.

Stir milk into tzatziki dip.

Drizzle over nachos.

Shrimp- Avocado Lettuce Cups

Ingredients:

1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon adobo seasoning

3 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed

Bibb lettuce leaves

Lime wedges

Directions

Place first 7 ingredients in a large bowl. Mix lime juice, vinegar, oil and adobo seasoning; stir into shrimp mixture. Refrigerate, covered, to allow flavors to blend, about 1 hour.

To serve, gently stir in avocados. Serve over lettuce or in lettuce leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

