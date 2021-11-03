Dean shares his recipe Spiced Sweet Potato Soup

Dean Richards shares his recipe Spiced Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)

1 cup roughly chopped carrots (3 carrots)

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

7 cups chicken stock

4 tablespoons salted butter (2 and 2)

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup torn fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Directions:

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion and carrots, and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.

Add sweet potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, salt, black pepper, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, curry powder and cayenne pepper, and cook, stirring under fully incorporated. Add stock; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are very tender, about 30 minutes.

Transfer potato mixture, in batches, to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure lid on blender, and place a clean towel over opening in lid. Process until smooth. (Or process soup in Dutch oven using an immersion blender.)

Add butter to soup mixture. Allow to melt into the soup. Melt more butter in a skillet over medium-high. Add pecans, stirring often, until toasted, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Ladle soup into bowls. Top servings with 2 tablespoons pecans, 1 tablespoon yogurt, and 1/2 tablespoon parsley.

More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page of the website. Tune in Wednesdays on the WGN Morning News for more!