Dean shares his recipe for Thanksgiving side dishes

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Thanksgiving side dishes.
Maple-Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
- 8 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 2 lb. Brussels sprouts
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp.ground cayenne pepper, plus more to taste
- 1/2 c. dried, unsweetened cranberries
- 1/4 c. apple juice
- 1/4 c. maple syrup
Directions:
- In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the bacon oven medium-high for 6-8 minutes or until crispy. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the skillet and drain on a paper towel lined plate.
- Trim brussels sprouts. Cut in half if too large. Add to the skillet, stirring well to coat with the bacon grease. Reduce heat to medium and cook without stirring for 6 minutes or until the sprouts start to brown/caramelize. Stir in the salt and red pepper and continue to cook an additional 6 – 8 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are just tender.
OR
- Air-fry the brussels sprouts until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Chop the cooked bacon and combine with cranberries, apple juice and syrup. Drizzle over the brussels sprouts. Sprinkle in the chopped bacon.
Roasted Butternut Squash with Rosemary
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs butternut squash, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 large red onion, sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a large bowl combine butternut squash and onions.
- Add olive oil and toss with hands.
- Sprinkle with rosemary and give one more toss.
- On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone-mat spread out butternut squash mix.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper
- Roast for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and flip.
- Roast for another 20 minutes.
- Add 5 more minutes if you like it crisp.
- Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving.
Cranberry Sauce with Orange & Pomegranate
Ingredients:
- 1 bag (about 12 To 16 Oz) Fresh Cranberries
- Several slices of orange peel/zest
- 16 oz. Pomegranate Juice
- 3/4 c. Sugar, More Or Less To Taste
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
- Mixture will thicken as it cooks, and will thicken more as it cools.
- Remove orange peels.
- Cool in a jar or bowl in the fridge.
More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page of the website. Tune in Wednesdays on the WGN Morning News for more!