Dean shares his recipe for Slow Cooker Chili

Dean Richards shares an easy recipe for Slow Cooker Chili.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 large onion, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped coarsely

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2lb beef stew meat

1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained, rinsed

2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained

½ cup water

1lb. cooked elbow macaroni (optional)

Directions:

In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are softened.

Stir in chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and beef. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is lightly browned.

In 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, place beef mixture. Stir in beans, tomatoes and water.

Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours. Stir well. Serve by itself or on top of the elbow macaroni

More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page of the website. Tune in Wednesdays on the WGN Morning News for more!