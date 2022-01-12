Dean shares his recipe for ravioli lasagna

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ½ cup chopped mushrooms
  • ¼ cup diced sweet onion
  • ½ cup chopped red pepper
  • 1 jar (28 ounces) spaghetti sauce
  • Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning to taste
  • Homemade…or 1 package (25 ounces) cheese ravioli
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • Seasoned breadcrumbs 

Directions

  1. Cook ravioli to package directions.   Set aside.  
  2. In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, onion and red pepper in olive oil.   When soft, add the ground beef to the mixture and cook over medium heat until no longer pink; drain.
  3. Add the spaghetti sauce to the beef and veggies.  Add salt, pepper and Italian seasoning, to taste. 
  4. In a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the sauce mixture to the bottom of dish.  Top it with a layer of the cooked ravioli.  Sprinkle with about a 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce and cheese.  Sprinkle top with breadcrumbs. 
  5. Cover and bake at 400° until heated through, 40-45 minutes.
More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page of the website. Tune in Wednesdays on the WGN Morning News for more!

