Dean shares his recipe for No-Bake Pumpkin Pie

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipe for no-bake pumpkin pie.

Ingredients:

Pre-made graham cracker crust – or – Nonstick cooking spray, for pie plate

8 ounces graham crackers (15 sheets)

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

10 tablespoons (1¼ sticks) unsalted butter, melted

10 ounces white chocolate chips (1½ cups)

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ginger

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

Whipped cream for serving

Directions:

If making your own crust:

Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Pulse crackers and ¼ teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely ground (you should have 2 cups). Add butter and pulse to combine (mixture should hold together when squeezed in your palm). Using a flat-bottomed glass or measuring cup, press crumbs firmly into bottom and up sides of pie plate. Freeze until set, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt chocolate chips in a medium microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.

Let cool.

Whisk in pumpkin puree. Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high until creamy.

Add vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed; beat to combine. Stop mixer, add pumpkin mixture, and beat to combine.

Pour filling into pie plate and smooth the top. Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours and up to overnight.

Serve topped with whipped cream.

